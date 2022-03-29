San Diego HS students earn scholarships in Rotary 4-Way Speech Contest

SAN DIEGO - San Diego High School students participated in the San Diego Rotary Club's 4-Way Speech Contest on Tuesday afternoon.

Andreas Gonzalez, junior, received first place in the contest. His topic was on the hard work and determination he learned as part of the Vaquero Varsity basketball team. He earned a $250 scholarship.

Alejandra Trevino, senior, earned second place in the contest. She spoke about mental health in students. She received a $100 scholarship.

Gonzalez will go on to represent the San Diego Rotary Club in the upcoming Area contest for Rotary District 5930.