10th annual Alice ISD Community and Family Engagement Conference
Alice Independent School District held their 10th annual Community and Family Engagement Conference on Saturday, March 26
The conference was filled with engaging sessions, hands-on learning, and fun for children and adults.
Guest speaker was Johnathan Medina.
Throughout the morning, parents were be able to choose from a variety of forty-five minute break-out sessions on various topics. The sessions offer important information on topics that have an impact on the children and parents in our community.
A variety of local merchant vendors and informational booths were on-site for parents to visit while in attendance. Local agencies answered questions about health care, CHIPS, Medicaid, diabetes, health and nutrition, books and much, much more. COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots were also available.