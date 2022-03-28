Islander Guarantee Makes College More Affordable for Incoming Freshman with Family Income of $125,000 or Less

CORPUS CHRISTI – To further our effort to ensure every student’s success, beginning in fall 2022, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will increase the income threshold for the Islander Guarantee program to $125,000 – more than doubling the previous cap. The Islander Guarantee, designed to serve Pell Grant-eligible students, is now at the highest level of all comparable award programs among public universities in Texas. The news of the increase was announced at the welcome event for Island Day on March 26, in front of an audience of more than 1,600 prospective students and their parents.

The Islander Guarantee is a financial resource for first-time in college students with a family adjusted gross income (AGI) $125,000 or less. If the student meets additional criteria, the program will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees. Eligible students will receive the Islander Guarantee for up to eight semesters as long as they continue to meet eligibility requirements and funds remain available.

“Our new Islander Guarantee enhances our longstanding commitment to making A&M-Corpus Christi accessible and affordable,” said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, TAMU-CC President & CEO. “While this program increases opportunities for students who qualify for the Islander Guarantee, we also continually expand sources of financial aid and scholarships for all students, awarding over $130M in total financial aid and scholarships just last year.”

To be eligible, students must meet all the following requirements:

Working on first undergraduate degree;

Texas resident;

Submit a FAFSA application;

Complete a FAFSA by the deadline of April 1 annually and be PELL Grant eligible;

Maintain a 2.5 GPA, and

Complete at least 15 semester credit hours each fall and spring at TAMU-CC.

Since its inception in 2008, the Islander Guarantee has grown to meet the needs of Islander students.

“The new Islander Guarantee program will allow us to help students who have financial need, as evidenced through their Pell Grant eligibility, meet the basic costs of tuition and mandatory fees,” said Dr. Andy Benoit, A&M-Corpus Christi Vice President for Enrollment Management. “We have seen these costs rise across the country and have been conscious about keeping costs very reasonable for our students. This program has grown over the years since its beginnings in 2008 when we helped students with an AGI of $30,000 or less. We have constantly enhanced the program to meet needs – moving the AGI maximum to $60,000 in 2018 and $125,000 currently.”

“With this enhancement to our program, we anticipate that an additional 500 new Islanders each fall would meet initial eligibility for consideration,” said Jeannie Gage, A&M-Corpus Christi Director of Student Financial Assistance.

The Islander Guarantee requires students to enroll in at least 15 credit hours per semester, supporting the Island University’s Finish-in-4 initiative and helping students save on tuition and fees. In turn, this helps those students enter the workforce earlier as educated leaders of Texas’ future.

Elizabeth Rubio ’24 is an A&M-Corpus Christi computer science major and Islander Guarantee recipient under the current criteria.

“The program has been such a blessing,” said Rubio, a first-generation college student from Del Rio, Texas. “The aid I receive has given me a chance to have a real college experience without the worry of having to simultaneously go to school and work full-time. I have been able to fully focus on my classes and dedicate time to extracurricular activities like the Islander Pep Band and the Cyber Defense Club. It has given me a chance to immerse myself in campus life and make memories while setting goals for the future.”

Rubio has a short-term goal of making the Dean’s List and a long-term ambition of one day working for the FBI.

“Islander Guarantee teaches you to prioritize your academics and set goals for yourself, so you can continue thriving,” Rubio said. “The program reminds me that my university believes in me. It helps me also believe in myself, especially when I know I have the Islander community rallying behind me.”

The fall 2022 deadline to apply for the Islander Guarantee is Friday, April 15. To learn more about Islander Guarantee, visit scholarships.tamucc.edu/guarantee.

About Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi: Offering more than 80 of the most popular degree programs in the state, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has proudly provided a solid academic reputation, renowned faculty, and highly rated degree programs since 1947. The Island University has earned its spot as the premier, urban doctoral-granting institution in South Texas, supporting a UAS test site, two institutes and more than 40 research centers and labs. Discover your island at http://www.tamucc.edu/.