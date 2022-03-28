Freedom Skate South Texas holds their first Skate Day in Alice
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Freedom Skate South Texas held their first skate day on Sunday, March 27 at 650 South Flournoy.
There was music that skaters could skate to. Freedom Skate South Texas is a group of skaters who enjoy sharing their love and passion for life on wheels.
They hope to one day have a place for everyone to get together and skate, but until then they will gather every fourth Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. at 650 South Flournoy.
For more information call 361-701-9842.