Bridging Families - Maria and Destiny

Sisters, Maria and Destiny, are our children of the week. They are two of many children in need of a home. Children just wanting for a chance at a happy life with a family of their own.

Maria is 15 and Destiny is 12 are sisters with a loving and fun connection to each other. They're continuously laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

Maria is outgoing and prides herself in her big personality, while Destiny is a bit shy at first. Together, anyone can see just how bright their personalities can be.

Maria has an interest in the military or perhaps a career in law enforcement. Destiny isn’t sure what she would like as a future career, but she enjoys learning mathematics.

Together, they enjoy trying new experiences, such as going to arcades, sports games, and visiting local attractions. Both girls love to watch movies or getting crafty. Maria prefers hands on projects, and Destiny favors in improving her art skills in painting with acrylics.

But most important, the girls want to be together with their forever family and parents who will care and guide them as they grow to reach their full potential.

If you think you could be Maria & Destiny’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,

Basic Requirements

