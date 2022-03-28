Area students compete in TXSEF

Students from San Diego Independent School District recently participated in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair (TXSEF).

Students from sixth grade through 12th grade competed in regional science and engineering fairs across Texas during January, February and March to advance to the state fair. The following students

First place - senior division - Lauren Sendejo - Earth and Environmental Science - That high of a pH level?

Sendejo is a ninth grade students at San Diego High School. She received first place at the Jan. 28, 2022 Coastal Bend Regional Virtual Science Fair in the Senior Division. She advanced to the TXSEF.

First place - junior division - Rene S. Gonzalez Jr. - System Software - Skimming

Gonzalez is a sixth grade student at Bernarda Jaime Junior High (BJJH). He received first place at the Jan. 28, 2022 Coastal Bend Regional Virtual Science Fair in the junior division category: system software. The title of his project was "Skimming." He advanced to the TXSEF. He was also nominated to BroadCom Masters 2022. Gonzalez has the opportunity to represent at the national level. A nomination to Broadcom Masters means is is among the top 10 percent of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at the Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair.

Third place - junior division - Jazlynn Caballero - How secure are your security questions?

Caballero is a sixth grade student at BJJH. She received third place at the Coastal Bend Regional Virtual Science Fair in the junior division: system software. She advanced to the TXSEF.

The following students also participated in the Jan. 28, 2022 Coastal Bend Regional Virtual Science Fair in the junior division areas:

Trustea Davila - seventh grade - BJJH

Jack Everett - seventh grade - BJJH

Cole Everett - sixth grade - BJJH

Students were under the direction and guidance of Nancy L. Gonzalez - Montez.