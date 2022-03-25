Air Force veteran celebrates 100 years of life

"Don't worry about anything. Don't worry, everything will be okay," is the simple motto Jose M. Vela has lived his life. The motto is Vela's secret to longevity. Vela recently turned 100-years-young on March 10.

On March 12, Jose celebrated his birthday with his 96-year-old wife Emma, friends, family , music, food and cake. Jose thanked his family and friends for the celebration and was excited to see family who traveled to make the occasion.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jose hadn't seen much of his family until the party that celebrated a man who served his country, was an educator, and a man who loves his family and friends.

Jose depends on a wheelchair due to some medical issues, but he is cared for by a 24/7 live-in nurse and family. One of Jose's favorite activities is being an avid listener to the local radio station, KOPY 92.1, John said.

"He is unable to walk, but has a good mind and a good appetite," John said. "He taught me how to fix things and building things. He has always supported my music."

In his younger years, Jose was raised in Alice and graduated from Alice Independent School District in 1941 before he enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1942, john said.

"He enlisted because it was World War II and it was his (patriotic duty)," John said. "He was an airplane mechanic during his service."

When he came back to is hometown, Jose met Emma from Palito Blanco. They married on July 28, 1957 and settled in Alice. Together, they had two sons who blessed them with two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Jose taught math and Emma was a physical education coach at Alice ISD. Being educators, they told John and his brother that it didn't matter what they planned to do in their future, but they would go to college. Education was important to them.

The couple traveled the nation flying to different casinos trying their luck, but mostly, enjoying themselves.

"They did many things together. They both taught at Alice (ISD) for 40 plus years each," John said. "They did everything together especially after they retired. They were the central location for many locations.

John said something he'll remember from his parents is to take the time to enjoy who you are.