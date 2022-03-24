Duval County Election Run-off races and important dates

The residents of Duval County hit the polls at the March 1 Primary Election, but the final results left three Democratic Party races in a runoff.

Duval County canvassed their votes on March 10 and a recount was conducted for the County Commissioner precinct 4 race, the Duval County Election Administration Office announced the final results.

Races on the May 24 run-off election are the Democratic Party County Judge, Democratic Party County Commissioner precinct 2 and Democratic Party County Commissioner precinct 4.

County Judge run-off is between Albert Martinez and Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu.

In the Democratic Party Primary Election, Martinez had 31.94 percent with 903 votes while Cantu had 41.32 percent and 1,168 votes.

For the Democratic Party County Commissioner precinct 2 run-off race, Baldemar F. Alaniz will run against Adalberto "Chaico" Vera.

In the Democratic Party Primary Election, Alaniz had 35.57 percent and 291 votes as Vera had 34.23 percent and 280 votes.

On the Democratic Party County Commissioner precinct 4, Belinda Torres Diaz will run against Marty Perez.

Diaz had 25.17 percent and 186 votes in the Democratic Party Primary Election while Perez had 35.18 percent and 260 votes.

Important dates to remember

Deadline to register to vote is April 25

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 13

Early voting is May 16 through the 20

Run-off election is May 24

For information on Elections visit the Texas Secretary of State at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/

Note: Winners of this race will be on the November 8 ballot against their Republican opponents.