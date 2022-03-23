Hacienda Ford of Alice's General Manager explains changes to vehicle industry to Alice Rotarians

A new era in buying vehicles is here. Technology and the coronavirus pandemic has had dealership adapting to circumstances out of their control.

Hacienda Ford of Alice is one dealership making these adaptions that are saving customers money, said Katherine Mata, general manager.

Mata gave a special presentation to the Alice Rotary Club Wednesday, March 23. She explained to Rotarians that at a recent conference in Las Vegas Ford unveiled new electric vehicles that would be joining gas powered vehicles at established dealerships.

In this last year, driving by a dealership, customers she less cars on the lots. Mata did confirm that that has to do with the chip shortage, but she also explained the company has adapted by "doing more with less."

Vehicles are being made differently and in the process the sales of vehicles has changed.

Buyers can now custom order a vehicle it fit their unique needs, Mata said.

Mata explained the new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightening trucks were purchased in the range of 200,000 vehicles even before they were made. Because the customer demands have changed, the vehicles come equipped to a customers personal and family needs.

These changes in vehicle sales are saving customers money, Mata said.

Hacienda Ford of Alice has a QR Code where customers can order their custom vehicle right from their phone. Following the placement of the order, customers receive constant communication from the company on the status of their vehicle all before putting a down payment.

Mata told Rotarians that customers are not expected to put a down payment on these custom ordered vehicles. Customers are given pricing at the time of ordering, but aren't obligated to pay for the vehicle if they don't like it, she said.

Mata also explained the differences in electric vehicles as well as how they would be powered, battery life, savings in maintenance and more.

Also at the meeting, Rotary President David Silva recognized Rotarians Anna Saenz and Sandra Bowen for their completion of Rotary District 5930 grant management training.