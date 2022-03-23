First responders night of appreciation at Coyote baseball game

Alice ISD

The Alice Coyote baseball team honored the community's first responders before Tuesday night's game. Alice Police Department's Lt. Michael Jaramillo, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno and Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas threw out the first pitches of the game.

The Coyotes wore caps commemorating different local agencies. It was a great night at the ballpark, according to the Alice Independent School District's Facebook page.

First responders in uniform had free admission and a pre-game meal was served in their honor.

The district opener for the Coyotes was a win with a 8-0 score against Zapata.

The state-ranked Lady Coyotes overcame an early deficit to beat Zapata, 3-2, at Alice HS that same evening.