Bridging Families - Kegan

Creative, full of energy and a great appetite fit the descriptive personality of 11-year-old Kegan. Kegan is our Bridging Families feature and he is just one of thousands of Texas children in need of a special and loving family.

Kegan loves to entertain himself and those around him with his creativity personality. He is a ball of energy and finds joy in staying active, whether its running or walking outside. He loves being in the open air, as being outdoors brings him warmth and happiness.

Like most children, Kegan has a sweet tooth for candies and chips. One of his favorite foods is chicken nuggets.

An ideal family for Kegan would be one with parents who could be very attentive to him, and spend a lot of one -on-one time with him, helping him to develop his life skills as he grows up. But most importantly a family who will love him forever.

If you think you could be Kegan’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: