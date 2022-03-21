More than 2,000 acres in Duval County burned over weekend

DUVAL COUNTY - More than 2,000 acres burned over the weekend in Duval County with a total of 11 fires on Friday, March 18, said Duval County Emergency Services District #1's Fire Chief Juan Garcia.

Garcia warns against burning of any kind as the county is under a burn ban that was recently extended due to the lack of rain.

Firefighters from at least 10 area fire departments battled the fires, that spread from just outside of Benavides to Realitos and Gonzalitos, as they attempted to contain them.

Garcia said he had never seen such a fire in his 21 years as chief and said firefighters and other first responders were "overwhelmed."

On Saturday and Sunday, firefighters went back to "hit hot spots" that contained to burn.

Garcia said they were out their day and night.

One non-residential structure was burned and no injuries were reported, according to Garcia.

Garcia advises everyone to use caution during a burn ban and that while he understands that ranchers do agricultural burning, at this time, it is not a good idea. Burning of any kind should be done when the burn ban is lifted considering the ground and grass is extremely dry.

Garcia hopes for substantial rain in Duval County and other surrounding counties.