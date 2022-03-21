Local organizations receive grants from Wyatt Ranches Foundation

submitted

Vaqueros with the Wyatt Ranches, on behalf of the Wyatt Ranches Foundation, were out delivering check to several South Texas organizations. Recently, the foundation donated $1,120,000 in grant funds to organizations in need during their first 2022 Board of Directors Meeting.

Duval County Interim Judge E. B. Garcia received $100,000 for continued improvements to the Vaquero Courts Park, situated across from the courthouse in San Diego. The Judge desired to construct restroom facilities and shade canopies, install artificial turf-grass for a playground area and a flagstone courtyard, metallic picnic tables, and arrange for other park improvements.

The Alice Police Department were awarded $131,500 for two new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor patrol cars and to support the suppression of criminal activity. Chief Eden Garcia and Alice City Manager Michael Esparza recently discussed their current fleet and the need to replace aging vehicles. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation were shown one of the newest patrol cars that had been donated last year by the Foundation.

Rev. James Farfaglia, Pastor of the St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, accompanied by Parish Coordinators Mayor Sally Lichtenberger and Judge E. B. Garcia, expressed an immediate need to restore the church’s stained-glass windows, along with other projects for the church’s interior. They described the decaying frames that are “under stress due the march of time.” The amount needed for the window project was $150,433; however, the Foundation board members felt additional funds should be allocated to maintain the windows, once they were restored. A grant in the amount of $160,000 was awarded to the parish for the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez and Captain Matilda Almanza were awarded monies to continue to support the Sheriff’s Office. The grant approved was $200,000 for equipment to assist with crime prevention and public safety such as computer workstations, public safety computer programs, cellular support for remote cameras positioned throughout the county, and two new Chevrolet Police Tahoes. In addition, Sheriff Ramirez requested renewed funding for the Community Oriented Patrols. These funds pay overtime for sheriff’s deputies to patrol neighborhoods, participate in community events, escort funerals, and increase their personal interactions with all residents to deter crime.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Robert T. “Tio” Sakowitz, William C. “Billy” Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. “Brad” Wyatt.