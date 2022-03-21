Goodbye dinner for second set of care-a-vanners building HFH's 19th home

The 19th Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity home is nearly completed with the assistance of care-a-vanners. The second set of care-a-vanners were treated to a goodbye dinner on Friday, March 18 at the fairgrounds.

This set of care-a-vanners were welcomed into Alice on Feb. 27 to start the work inside the home that would be turned over to Cassandra Lopez Espinoza, Jacob Lopez and their two daughters, Mia and Mylah.

Care-a-vanners are a group of volunteers who spend their vacation and retirement time building homes across the nation. Many of the care-a-vanners are regulars to Alice and have expressed the love for the community.

The 19th home is on South Adams Street and is expected to be turned over to the homeowners in the summer of 2022.