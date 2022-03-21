Driscoll Children's Hospital holds poster contest to educate South Texas about the importance of dog bite prevention

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – In observance of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, Driscoll Children’s Hospital and community partners are hosting a poster contest to raise awareness and educate South Texas about dog bite prevention.

The poster contest is open to participants from K through 8th grade. The theme of the posters should be “Staying Safe Around Man’s Best Friend: Dog Bite Prevention.”

Contest submission started March 21 and deadline for submission is April 4 at 5 p.m.

“Driscoll Children’s Hospital is delighted to participate in Dog Bite Prevention Week by sponsoring this poster competition. As South Texas students plan and execute their posters, they will learn care and safety techniques that will allow them to enjoy pets without health risks,” said Ernest Buck, MD, Physician Advisor to the COO, Driscoll Health System.

“Driscoll is excited to sponsor a poster contest for elementary and middle school students that promotes child safety around our animal best friends,” said Mary Dale Peterson, MD, Executive Vice President and COO of Driscoll Health System.

“The poster contest is open to children throughout South Texas who live anywhere near a Driscoll facility. That could be the Coastal Bend, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo or Victoria,” said Karen Beard, Injury Prevention Training Coordinator at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Winners will be announced in April during National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 10-16). Winners will be selected for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize from each grade.

1st Place Prize: $200 Amazon gift card

2nd Place Prize: $150 Amazon gift card

3rd Place Prize: $100 Amazon gift card

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a $200 Amazon gift card and be selected as the artist of the community poster that will be displayed at DCH Clinics and Community Partner locations during Dog Bite Prevention Week.

Contest rules:

• Posters must be original, colorful, created-by-hand artwork revolving around the 2022 Safety Slogan: “Staying Safe Around Man’s Best Friend: Dog Bite Prevention” and education on being safe around dogs to prevent injury.

• Entry size: 11 inches x 17 inches

• The child’s name, grade and school name should written on the back of the poster.

• Submission form must also be completed and submitted in order to participate.

• Submissions from students in K through 8th grade should be turned in at Driscoll Children’s Hospital or at any Driscoll Children’s Hospital clinic by 5 p.m., April 4.

Drop-off locations are:

1) Driscoll Children’s Hospital main campus: 3533 S. Alameda St.; Corpus Christi

2) Driscoll Children’s Quick Care-Saratoga: 5945 Saratoga Blvd.; Corpus Christi

3) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-Brownsville: 5500 N. Expressway 77; Brownsville

4) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-Harlingen; 2121 Pease St.; Harlingen

5) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-Laredo: 7210 McPherson Road, Building A, Suite 104; Laredo

6) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-Laredo Maternal Fetal Medicine: 6423 McPherson Road, Suite 13; Laredo

7) Driscoll Children’s Laredo-Pediatric Cardiology: 6553 Metro Court, Suite A; Laredo

8) The Clinics of Driscoll Health System-Laredo: 10710 McPherson Road, Suites 200, 202; Laredo

9) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-McAllen: 1120 E. Ridge Road, Suite 220; McAllen

10) Driscoll Children’s Quick Care-McAllen: 1120 E. Ridge Road; McAllen

11) Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center-Victoria: 106 Springwood Drive, Suite 200; Victoria

12) Driscoll Children’s Quick Care-Victoria: 115 Medical Drive, Suite 101; Victoria

To download the submission form, visit:

https://www.driscollchildrens.org/news/national-dog-bite-prevention-week-poster-contest

For more information or questions, please contact Karen Beard at (361) 694-6702.