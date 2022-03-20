Alice police investigating murder on Schley Street, suspect arrested

Investigators with the Alice Police Department are currently at a home on the 400 block of Schley Street investigating a murder, according to Police Chief Eden Garcia.

Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested and charged with murder Sunday evening, according to police.

Police were called to the area about 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 and found a man, possibly in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the head, said Sgt. Juan Martinez.

Law enforcement received calls that a man was in the home and wouldn’t leave, Martinez said.

Police arrested Gonzalez when he returned to the crime scene. Gonzalez was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Details of the investigation are limited at this time.

Investigators are working on identifying the victim.

