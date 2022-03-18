Pebbles with Ripples community service center opens

ORANGE GROVE - The grand opening for the Pebble with Ripples - Margaret Gorbet Sandell Community Service Center in Orange Grove was held on Friday, March 18 with a packed housed.

The turn out was more than expected by Denyce Dunn Gorbet, board president for Pebble with Ripples.

The community center, located at 300 North Leona, was built thanks to a generous donor and community members. The facility is 60x60 building with a total square footage of 3,600.

The facility has a large meeting room, a conference room, restrooms, an office, storage room and a kitchen. There is a covered patio and parking for 50 vehicles.

Pebble with Ripples is a non-profit organization that will serve the Jim Wells County community especially the veterans, senior citizens and youth. It is a Christian based organization whose objective is to serve God with consideration that to do so (one) must be good stewards of God’s time, talent and treasure.

"To day is the day of new beginnings," said Larry Barcroft before he said a prayer. "You wonder if anything expectational can happen in a small community like Orange Grove, but this facility, I think, is exceptional. What will make this community center exceptional is how we use it - to care for one another, to enter into each other's lives, to laugh with those in a time of joy, to care for in a time of sorrow and to weep with those who are hurting."

Pebble with Ripples looks to empower the veterans, senior citizens and the youth, said Pete Crisp, vice president of Pebble with Ripples.

Board members made donations to Boys Scouts Troop #32, Orange Grove FCCLA, the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Justin Rokohl with the Darkhouse Archery.

The community center will be open Monday through Friday and Community Action of South Texas Corporation will serve the senior citizens.

Pebble with Ripples board members are Denyce Dunn Gorbet, president, Pete H. Crisp, vice president, Carrie Bowden, secretary, Shawn Balboa, treasurer, and members Cody Rusk, Davey Migura and Justin Rokohl.

