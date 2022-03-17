Wyatt Ranches donates over $1.1 million to area organizations in need

submitted

Wyatt Ranches, on behalf of The Wyatt Ranches Foundation, donated $1,120,000 in grant funds to several South Texas organizations in need during their first 2022 Board of Directors Meeting.

During the meeting, Duval County Judge E. B. Garcia, accompanied by his wife, Rosa Maria, presented a request for continued improvements to the Vaquero Courts Park, situated across from the courthouse in San Diego. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation had previously provided a $125,000 grant for the park back in 2019, and Judge E. B. Garcia presented a plan to continue with the park’s improvements. The Judge desired to construct restroom facilities and shade canopies, install artificial turf-grass for a playground area and a flagstone courtyard, metallic picnic tables, and arrange for other park improvements. A grant in the amount of $100,000 was awarded for the park enhancements.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, City Manager Michael Esparza, and Matt Sigur also appeared before the board and expressed the need for two new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor patrol cars. The Chief and the City Manager discussed their current fleet and the need to replace aging vehicles. They brought to display one of the new patrol cars that had been donated last year by the Foundation. In addition, the Chief and former Texas Ranger Matt Sigur requested funds to support the Criminal Investigation Division of the police department. Foundation Board of Director Robert Sakowitz commended the Chief for the crime statistics he presented, which reflected a definite goal to protect the citizens of Alice. The Chief immediately gave credit to the men and women of the Alice Police Department and gave examples of their dedication to public safety. A grant in the amount of $131,500 was awarded to the police department for new patrol cars and to support the suppression of criminal activity.

The Rev. James Farfaglia, Pastor of the St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, accompanied by Parish Coordinators Mayor Sally Lichtenberger and Judge E. B. Garcia, came to the board meeting to express an immediate need to restore the church’s stained-glass windows, along with other projects for the church’s interior. Father Farfaglia, the Mayor, and the County Judge described the decaying frames that are “under stress due the march of time.” The amount needed for the window project was $150,433; however, the Foundation board members felt additional funds should be allocated to maintain the windows, once they were restored. A grant in the amount of $160,000 was awarded to the parish for the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary.

Agua Dulce City Marshal Jose Rene “Joe” Martinez and his deputy, Eldin Amanda Silveyra, presented a request for supplemental funds to support the Marshal’s Office and to replace two aging Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles with new 2022 models. In addition to their law enforcement duties in Agua Dulce, Marshal Martinez discussed how his agency continues to assist Nueces County Sheriff J. C. Hooper as community partners and as deputy sheriffs. In addition, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. “Danny” Bueno told the Foundation of how the Marshal and his deputy have assisted the Sheriff’s Office and the Alice Police with the apprehension of suspects fleeing east from Jim Wells County. Both Sheriffs felt the Marshal’s Office was a valuable addition to their crime prevention goals in the area. Deputy Silveyra told the board members she recently completed a special weapons and tactical training course to become a member of the Alice Police SWAT team. The Foundation acknowledged both the Marshal and the deputy for their commitment to public safety and awarded a $250,000 grant.

On behalf of the San Diego Rotary International Club, Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez presented the Foundation and the Ranches with their total expenditures at this year’s Duval County Fair, held last month in San Diego. Donations pledged by the Foundation for fair participants’ projects and senior citizens’ projects totaled $174,000, The Sheriff stated the proceeds from this year’s county fair were the highest on record. The board allocated funds for these pledges. The Sheriff expressed his appreciation for the Ranches’ continued involvement with the County Fair and he gave a report on the improvements funded by the Foundation last year that are now complete at the Rotary Park.

In addition to discussing the County Fair, Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez and Sheriff’s Captain Matilda Almanza requested continued funding to support the Sheriff’s Office in San Diego. Equipment to assist with crime prevention and public safety was requested, such as computer workstations, public safety computer programs, cellular support for remote cameras positioned throughout the county, and two new Chevrolet Police Tahoes. In addition, Sheriff Ramirez requested renewed funding for the Community Oriented Patrols. These funds pay overtime for sheriff’s deputies to patrol neighborhoods, participate in community events, escort funerals, and increase their personal interactions with all residents to deter crime. A $200,000 grant was awarded to the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

A grant in the amount of $100,000 was presented to UTHealth at Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment of children diagnosed with Melanoma, Alopecia Areata, and other skin disorders. The program is headed by Dr. Adelaide A. Hebert, Director of Pediatric Dermatology at the Texas Medical Center’s McGovern Medical School.

Lastly, Schools Superintendent Richard Wright and Educator Dawn Gomez, of the Agua Dulce Independent School District, presented a request for the school’s cheerleading uniforms, traveling expenditures, and a replacement costume for the school’s Longhorn mascot. A donation in the amount of $5,000 was provided. In addition, the Ranches discussed the school’s request for some four acres to be donated from the Los Robles Division of Wyatt Ranches to the school. The Superintendent requested the additional land to increase the school’s campus to the north. A potential agreement was discussed to support releasing the acreage as a gift to the school.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Robert T. “Tio” Sakowitz, William C. “Billy” Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. “Brad” Wyatt.