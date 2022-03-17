City of San Diego addresses city issues through grants and interlocal agreements

submitted

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego has been addressing long-standing city issues that have been classified as a high priory throughout the years.

The year 2020 began with a hopeful start and a list of priorities that would help address the long-standing issues and a creative plan of possible funding mechanisms to assist with paying for these improvements. The City of San Diego secured an interlocal agreement with both Duval and Jim Wells Counties to begin joint efforts in improving failing infrastructure, drainage and dilapidated streets.

The city held meeting with representative from the two counties and began a strategic plan and timeline to commence the project, according to Aleida Luera, city manager.

In early Spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country and shifted efforts to mitigating a much larger problem. The City of San Diego acted and followed CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all city employees and its residents. As a result, this caused a delay in the timeline and forced the city administration to change their course from the list of priorities, to minimizing the effect of the pandemic. Unfortunately, many were negatively impacted due to the loss of jobs, lost revenue, closed businesses and even lost lives.

Through this 12-month period, the city received Coronavirus Relief Funds which were used to continue mitigation efforts and assist the local economy.

The City of San Diego, along with their governmental affairs consultant, Lone Star Strategy Group, LLC, allocated funds for protective equipment (PPE) for both EMS and the San Diego Volunteer Fire Department. The San Diego Police Department and the SDFD purchased portable buildings to house their PPE, lockers and disinfectant apparatuses.

In addition, the City of San Diego assisted local businesses who were negatively impacted by the pandemic an suffered lost revenue due to state's ordinance in response to public health and safety. Businesses located within the city applied for financial assistance, which were awarded through a grant process after submitting a certified application and their financial records proving they had suffered a loss in revenue, Luera said.

In Spring of 2021, the city applied for the funding through the "Duval County Streets Improvement" Grant and was awarded $200,000 to repair North Victoria as well as North and South Julian street in the Fall of 2021. The City of San Diego was awarded the USDA Pre-Engineering and Environmental Study Grants and hired Raul Garcia of RE Garcia and Associates to complete the studies for Phase II of the streets an drainage project. Furthermore, the City of San Diego approved the application for a $10 million loan through the USDA to continue their efforts in the repairs of the streets project in Phase II.

In Spring 2022, the city was awarded their first tranche of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds were allocated to purchase a Skid street for pothole repairs, PPE and emergency response equipment of assist EMS.

The city's efforts to improve the quality of life for residents are coming to pass. There are more improvements projects projected for the year.