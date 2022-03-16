CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice implements safety measures for all patients

submitted

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice celebrates Patient Safety Awareness Week, by continuing to promote the health and safety of all patients. The week of March 14 - 18 is designated to bring awareness to the effective measures the hospital has put into place.

Safety is top priority for all Associates of CHRISTUS Spohn Alice. In fact, there are a couple of particular practices that are now being utilized regularly. In the hospital pharmacy, there are multiple factors that are checked in a timely manner, prior to the patient receiving medication.

“We treat our patients like they are our family,” said Sylvia Gutierrez, pharmacy manager for CHRISTUS Spohn Alice. “We are healthcare providers and they are dependent on our hands, our minds, and our eyes to take care of them. We all work together to provide excellent patient care, we do the very best we can, because we are advocates for our patients.”

Gutierrez said one way the pharmacy is able to keep patients safe is to double-check all medications. It is a collaborative effort with physicians, nursing staff, and the pharmacy all working together. These checks are done to ensure the patient is receiving the correct medication and dosage that coincides with their height, weight, and illness.

Some patients who undergo certain procedures, may be able to receive a specific anesthesia known as Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS). This is used to help speed up recovery time and reduce opioid usage.

“I was really nervous, because I have never had any kind of procedure, other than having my two daughters,” said Rebecca Carr, who underwent a hysterectomy at CHRISTUS Spohn Alice. “I was able to get up that day and the next morning I was able to get up and walk. I didn’t take much medication, either.”

This is a safety measure the hospital started implementing at the beginning of the year. It has helped to reduce the opioid usage in patients by about 80-percent.

“This type of anesthesia helps our patients, tremendously,” said Eric Hearn, CRNA for CHRISTUS Spohn Alice. “We are able to help them recover from their procedures, much quicker. This is important to us, because patient safety is our number one concern. They’re counting on us for their care. They’re looking to us for hope.”

CHRISTUS Spohn Alice is the recipient of the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award and has won for the past two years.