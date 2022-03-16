2022 Freer Fair raises over $350k. Here's a list of winner.

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Freer Fair - Grand Champion Heifer - Kadrian Perez
Freer Fair - Grand Champion Kiddie Goat - David Diaz Jr.
Freer Fair - Grand Champion Photography - Dorian Martinez

FREER - The 2022 Freer Fair concluded on Saturday, March 12 with more money raised than last year, according to the Freer Fair Association.

This year, the fair raised over $350,000..

"A big thank you to all the exhibitors, parents, grandparents, Ag teachers and advisiors, 4-H leaders, volunteers and anyone else involved in the continued legacy of our stock show and fair here in Duval County. You are greatly appreciated," according to the Freer Fair Association.

Results are:

Market Division - Steer

  • Grand Champion - Jessica Adami
  • Reserve Champion - Paul Perez
  • Showmanship - Jessica Adami

Market Division - Hog

  • Grand Champion - Joaquin Garcia
  • Reserve Champion - Anthony Gallegos
  • Showmanship - Matthew Carballeira

Market Division - Lamb

  • Grand Champion - Anissa Salinas
  • Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz
  • Showmanship - Aralynn Ortiz

Market Division - Goat

  • Grand Champion - Allison Garcia
  • Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz
  • Showmanship - Allison Garcia

Market Division - Rabbits

  • Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques
  • Reserve Champion - Alisandra Manriques
  • Showmanship - Kaelynn Recio

Market Division - Poultry

  • Grand Champion - Kalysta Martinez
  • Reserve Champion - Malory Acevedo
  • Showmanship - Malory Acevedo

Breeding Division - Heifer

  • Grand Champion - Kadrian Perez
  • Reserve Champion - Alyson Gonzalez
  • Showmanship - Miranda Arredondo

Breeding Division - Goat (Nanny)

  • Grand Champion - Allison Garcia
  • Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo

Breeding Division - Goat (Billy)

  • First place - Gabriella Jimenez

Kiddie Division - Kiddie Calf

  • Grand Champion - Magaly Perez
  • Reserve Champion - Lewis Maldonado
  • Showmanship - Kody Hasette

Kiddie Division - Hog

  • Grand Champion - Mason Montez
  • Reserve Champion - Kaisley Gallegos
  • Showmanship - Mason Adami

Kiddie Division - Lamb

  • Grand Champion - Aliyah Gaitan
  • Reserve Champion - Jeralyn Espinoza
  • Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan

Kiddie Division - Goat

  • Grand Champion - David Diaz Jr.
  • Reserve Champion - Addie Rae Hernandez
  • Showmanship - Daltyn Martinez

Kiddie Division - Rabbit

  • Grand Champion - SJ Galvan
  • Reserve Champion - Hailey Siprian
  • Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan

Home Show Division - Metal

  • Grand Champion - Ruben Contreras
  • Reserve Champion - Cody Powell

Home Show Division - Wood

  • Grand Champion - Allison Guerra
  • Reserve Champion - Brian Pendleton

Home Show Division - Metal/Wood Combo

  • Grand Champion - Damien Liguez
  • Reserve Champion - Mikaela Guzman

Home Show Division - Photography

  • Grand Champion - Dorian Martinez
  • Reserve Champion - Kara Carpenter

Home Show Division - Handcrafts

  • Grand Champion - Emma Montez
  • Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo

Home Show Division - Food

  • Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques
  • Reserve Champion - Kaelyn Recio

Home Show Division - Art

  • Grand Champion - Ariselley Bazan
  • Reserve Champion - Iliana Lopez