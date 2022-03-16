2022 Freer Fair raises over $350k. Here's a list of winner.

FREER - The 2022 Freer Fair concluded on Saturday, March 12 with more money raised than last year, according to the Freer Fair Association.

This year, the fair raised over $350,000..

"A big thank you to all the exhibitors, parents, grandparents, Ag teachers and advisiors, 4-H leaders, volunteers and anyone else involved in the continued legacy of our stock show and fair here in Duval County. You are greatly appreciated," according to the Freer Fair Association.

Results are:

Market Division - Steer

Grand Champion - Jessica Adami

Reserve Champion - Paul Perez

Showmanship - Jessica Adami

Market Division - Hog

Grand Champion - Joaquin Garcia

Reserve Champion - Anthony Gallegos

Showmanship - Matthew Carballeira

Market Division - Lamb

Grand Champion - Anissa Salinas

Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz

Showmanship - Aralynn Ortiz

Market Division - Goat

Grand Champion - Allison Garcia

Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz

Showmanship - Allison Garcia

Market Division - Rabbits

Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques

Reserve Champion - Alisandra Manriques

Showmanship - Kaelynn Recio

Market Division - Poultry

Grand Champion - Kalysta Martinez

Reserve Champion - Malory Acevedo

Showmanship - Malory Acevedo

Breeding Division - Heifer

Grand Champion - Kadrian Perez

Reserve Champion - Alyson Gonzalez

Showmanship - Miranda Arredondo

Breeding Division - Goat (Nanny)

Grand Champion - Allison Garcia

Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo

Breeding Division - Goat (Billy)

First place - Gabriella Jimenez

Kiddie Division - Kiddie Calf

Grand Champion - Magaly Perez

Reserve Champion - Lewis Maldonado

Showmanship - Kody Hasette

Kiddie Division - Hog

Grand Champion - Mason Montez

Reserve Champion - Kaisley Gallegos

Showmanship - Mason Adami

Kiddie Division - Lamb

Grand Champion - Aliyah Gaitan

Reserve Champion - Jeralyn Espinoza

Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan

Kiddie Division - Goat

Grand Champion - David Diaz Jr.

Reserve Champion - Addie Rae Hernandez

Showmanship - Daltyn Martinez

Kiddie Division - Rabbit

Grand Champion - SJ Galvan

Reserve Champion - Hailey Siprian

Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan

Home Show Division - Metal

Grand Champion - Ruben Contreras

Reserve Champion - Cody Powell

Home Show Division - Wood

Grand Champion - Allison Guerra

Reserve Champion - Brian Pendleton

Home Show Division - Metal/Wood Combo

Grand Champion - Damien Liguez

Reserve Champion - Mikaela Guzman

Home Show Division - Photography

Grand Champion - Dorian Martinez

Reserve Champion - Kara Carpenter

Home Show Division - Handcrafts

Grand Champion - Emma Montez

Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo

Home Show Division - Food

Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques

Reserve Champion - Kaelyn Recio

Home Show Division - Art