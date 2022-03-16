2022 Freer Fair raises over $350k. Here's a list of winner.
FREER - The 2022 Freer Fair concluded on Saturday, March 12 with more money raised than last year, according to the Freer Fair Association.
This year, the fair raised over $350,000..
"A big thank you to all the exhibitors, parents, grandparents, Ag teachers and advisiors, 4-H leaders, volunteers and anyone else involved in the continued legacy of our stock show and fair here in Duval County. You are greatly appreciated," according to the Freer Fair Association.
Results are:
Market Division - Steer
- Grand Champion - Jessica Adami
- Reserve Champion - Paul Perez
- Showmanship - Jessica Adami
Market Division - Hog
- Grand Champion - Joaquin Garcia
- Reserve Champion - Anthony Gallegos
- Showmanship - Matthew Carballeira
Market Division - Lamb
- Grand Champion - Anissa Salinas
- Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz
- Showmanship - Aralynn Ortiz
Market Division - Goat
- Grand Champion - Allison Garcia
- Reserve Champion - Aralynn Ortiz
- Showmanship - Allison Garcia
Market Division - Rabbits
- Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques
- Reserve Champion - Alisandra Manriques
- Showmanship - Kaelynn Recio
Market Division - Poultry
- Grand Champion - Kalysta Martinez
- Reserve Champion - Malory Acevedo
- Showmanship - Malory Acevedo
Breeding Division - Heifer
- Grand Champion - Kadrian Perez
- Reserve Champion - Alyson Gonzalez
- Showmanship - Miranda Arredondo
Breeding Division - Goat (Nanny)
- Grand Champion - Allison Garcia
- Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo
Breeding Division - Goat (Billy)
- First place - Gabriella Jimenez
Kiddie Division - Kiddie Calf
- Grand Champion - Magaly Perez
- Reserve Champion - Lewis Maldonado
- Showmanship - Kody Hasette
Kiddie Division - Hog
- Grand Champion - Mason Montez
- Reserve Champion - Kaisley Gallegos
- Showmanship - Mason Adami
Kiddie Division - Lamb
- Grand Champion - Aliyah Gaitan
- Reserve Champion - Jeralyn Espinoza
- Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan
Kiddie Division - Goat
- Grand Champion - David Diaz Jr.
- Reserve Champion - Addie Rae Hernandez
- Showmanship - Daltyn Martinez
Kiddie Division - Rabbit
- Grand Champion - SJ Galvan
- Reserve Champion - Hailey Siprian
- Showmanship - Aliyah Gaitan
Home Show Division - Metal
- Grand Champion - Ruben Contreras
- Reserve Champion - Cody Powell
Home Show Division - Wood
- Grand Champion - Allison Guerra
- Reserve Champion - Brian Pendleton
Home Show Division - Metal/Wood Combo
- Grand Champion - Damien Liguez
- Reserve Champion - Mikaela Guzman
Home Show Division - Photography
- Grand Champion - Dorian Martinez
- Reserve Champion - Kara Carpenter
Home Show Division - Handcrafts
- Grand Champion - Emma Montez
- Reserve Champion - Allison Elizondo
Home Show Division - Food
- Grand Champion - Alisandra Manriques
- Reserve Champion - Kaelyn Recio
Home Show Division - Art
- Grand Champion - Ariselley Bazan
- Reserve Champion - Iliana Lopez