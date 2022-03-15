San Diego man dies in fire

SAN DIEGO - A 77-year-old disabled San Diego man died Tuesday afternoon after he lost control of a trash fire near his residence on County Road 116, said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez.

Cristobal Eloy Laso Sr. was found laying on the ground about 40 yards away from where the fire began, Ramirez said.

The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the residence for a grass fire. When they arrived they began to extinguish the fire and observed Lasos fully engulfed in flames, Ramirez said.

Lasos is believed to have been burning trash in a small trash pit when the fire got out of control. He attempted to extinguish the fire. He was found on the ground near his electrical scooter.

Ramirez said a family member was notified about the fire near the residence. When she arrived she began to look for Lasos, but couldn’t find him. She heard a “loud bang” which law enforcement believe was from the scooter’s battery.

No foul play is suspected. Family was notified.

Firefighters remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots as precaution. Duval County is under a burn ban.