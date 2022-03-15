Massive Alice fire destroys three non-residential structures, 40 percent contained

Firefighters from eight different fire departments have been battling a fire on Highway 44 near Highway 281 in Alice on Tuesday.

According to Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas, as of 6:30 p.m. the fire is 40 percent contained with 60 percent still burning, and is not actively growing.

The fire burned about 45 acres. Thomas said three non-residential structures were burned in the fire, but no reports of injuries have been made.

Several residents evacuated voluntarily, but has been allowed to return to their residences.

Firefighters were assisted by the Forest Service with four planes and a strike team.

As of know there is no known cause of the fire.

Details as they are made available can be found at www.alicetx.com.

