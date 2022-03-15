Junior League of Corpus Christi, Inc. to hold 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck event at Whataburger Field

submitted

The Junior League of Corpus Christi, Inc. is excited to host its 4th annual Touch-A-Truck event at the Whataburger Field. This free family-centric event will offer children a hands-on opportunity to explore working trucks of all types, as well as meet the people who build, protect, and serve the Coastal Bend communities.

Touch-A-Truck provides the unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, and delivery – all in one place! Children will be allowed to explore their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel, and meet the people who help build, protect, and serve our community.

In addition to holding a unique outdoor event for the community, the Junior League of Corpus Christi organizes Touch-A-Truck to support the League’s efforts to improve the lives of children and families in their Coastal Bend community. Proceeds from this year’s event will be used to support several community outreach programs focused on literacy, S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), and various Done-in-a-Day projects that target specific community needs.

Touch-A-Truck also provides an excellent opportunity for sponsors to showcase their brand and interact with parents, children, Junior League members, and the Corpus Christi community-at-large. In 2021, we hosted over 2,850 children and adults from across the Coastal Bend.

Trucks on display will include emergency response vehicles, construction trucks, farming equipment, military vehicles, and much more! Children of all ages are invited to creatively explore the trucks with guidance from the respective operators who will explain the equipment and discuss the work each performs. The event will also include other activities, photo-ops with local mascots, vendor booths, and food trucks.

The event is on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Whataburger Field South Lot located at 734 E. Port Ave in Corpus Christi.

For more information call 361-884-3000 or via email at touchatruck@jlcc.org.