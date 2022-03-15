Firefighters battle massive fire in Alice

Firefighters from Alice and surrounding fire departments are currently fighting a massive fire on West Highway 44 that has spread into the Rancho Alegre neighborhood.

According to published reports, three structures have been burned and a command center has been set up on Highway 44 and McMaster Street.

Details of the fire are unknown at this time.

Several residents in the area are voluntarily evacuating.

This is a developing story. Visit www.alicetx.com for updates.