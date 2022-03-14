Bridging Families - Maria

submitted

Exploration and a constant need to learn is two of 8-year-old Maria's goals in life, but her main objective in life is to have a family.

Maria is one of thousands of kids in the faster care system waiting for a family to love her.

She is an outgoing girl who really enjoys exploring and learning about her surroundings. As an energetic and curious child, she has many different interests ranging from watching a Disney movies, to going for a walk in the park or swimming. She is also very smart and creative child, which is reflected in her skills as a painter.

Maria enjoys going to school where she is doing well, and a fun fact about her, she loves chilly cheese hotdogs.

Maria is seeking to become part of a family who will be able to focus on her, and encourage her to maintain her success in academics, to help her to reach her full potential in life, allowing her to succeed in her interests and goals

If you think you could be Maria’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: