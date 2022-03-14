Bridging Families - Maria
Exploration and a constant need to learn is two of 8-year-old Maria's goals in life, but her main objective in life is to have a family.
Maria is one of thousands of kids in the faster care system waiting for a family to love her.
She is an outgoing girl who really enjoys exploring and learning about her surroundings. As an energetic and curious child, she has many different interests ranging from watching a Disney movies, to going for a walk in the park or swimming. She is also very smart and creative child, which is reflected in her skills as a painter.
Maria enjoys going to school where she is doing well, and a fun fact about her, she loves chilly cheese hotdogs.
Maria is seeking to become part of a family who will be able to focus on her, and encourage her to maintain her success in academics, to help her to reach her full potential in life, allowing her to succeed in her interests and goals
If you think you could be Maria’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.