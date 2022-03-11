Spring Break starts Monday for area students
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
It's that time again. Students will soon be out of school as they prepare for Spring Break 2022.
Here's a list of school district and colleges in the area that are counting down the days for Spring Break.
Spring Break start Monday, March 14 and ends Friday, March 18 for the following school district and colleges:
- Agua Dulce ISD
- Alice ISD
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
- Benavides ISD
- Del Mar College
- Freer ISD
- Orange Grove ISD
- Premont ISD
- Ramirez CSD
- San Diego ISD
- Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville