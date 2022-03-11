San Diego Animal Shelter is at capacity, adoptions urged

SAN DIEGO - Nearly 30 dogs and puppies are housed at the San Diego Animal Control Shelter and they are in need of homes.

Officer Luis Barrera said the dogs need to be rescued or adopted before he has to put them down. He is appealing to the community to help him avert euthanizing the poor animals.

All animals are up-to-date on vaccines and rabbis shots.

There is a $15 adoption fee.

The shelter is at capacity and currently has terrier chihuahua mix, black mouth mix, German Shephard and more.

Anyone interested in rescuing or adopting visit the shelter on Facebook or Instagram. Pictures of all the animals can be found on the social media sites. If you find one you'd like to rescue or adopt message Barrera via social media, or call 361-562-1234 or 361-209-5020.