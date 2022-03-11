'Easy money' lands one woman in jail for human smuggling

A 22-year-old woman trying to make 'easy money' was arrested Thursday, March 10 after officers located an undocumented woman in the trunk of the woman's vehicle.

Officer Manuel Garcia IV, with the Alice Police Department, was working Borderstar operations when he observed a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu make an improper turn onto West Front Street. Garcia conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ryan Nicole Solomon.

Solomon told the officer she was on her way home to San Antonio after leaving some belongings in her new apartment in Rio Grande where she would be attending college, according to Garcia's police report.

While Garcia spoke with Solomon, he observed the GPS on Solomon's phone, which was in plain view, to be giving directions to Houston.

Due to the officer's training, Garcia requested consent to search Solomon's vehicle, which displayed a Michigan license plate. The officer was denied consent. Solomon was asked to exit the vehicle and Garcia deployed his K9 to conducted a "free air sniff" around the vehicle. The K9 alerted the officer to possible narcotics in the vehicle.

Solomon told an assisting officer that her friends had been smoking marijuana earlier in the day, but she did not have any in her vehicle at the time.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered an undocumented woman from Guatemala wrapped inside a blanket hidden in the vehicle's trunk, report stated.

The women were detained and taken to the Alice PD. Officers seized $662 from Solomon's vehicle and the vehicle.

As the officers were reading Solomon her Miranda rights, she told the officers she was told by a college friend that she could make 'easy money' transporting the woman from Falfurrias to Houston, report stated.

Garcia was transported to the Jim Wells County jail where she was charged with smuggling of a person and given a $7,000 bond. She was released Thursday afternoon.

The undocumented woman was turned over to US Border Patrol Officers.