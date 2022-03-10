Teens arrested after joy ride in stolen vehicle

Seventeen-year-old Alexis Perez and a 15-year-old boy were arrested Thursday morning following a joy ride in a stolen vehicle.

Perez and the juvenile are accused of breaking into several unlocked vehicles, said Cpl. Herman Arellano.

Sgt. JC Charles urges everyone to lock their vehicles and remove keys and all valuables from vehicles.

Police were notified of a burglary at 6 a.m. Thursday and immediately began an investigation. With the assistance of the stole vehicle's owner, police were able to located the Nissan Altima on the 800 block of St. Joseph Street. Footprints from the vehicle to a nearby home led to the discovery of Perez, the juvenile and drugs.

After receiving consent from the homeowner, investigators detained the suspects and seized a stolen key fob to another vehicle that had been broken into, 15 grams of marijuana, 53 Xanax pills and a THC cartridge with a weight of 5 grams, Arellano said.

The stolen property was returned to its owners.

Perez was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. The juvenile was released to parents.

They were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle.