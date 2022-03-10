Coastal Bend lady powerlifters advancing to state competition
Coastal Bend athletes recently participated in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association competition in Edinburg. Athletes who advanced to the State competition will be at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on March 16 and 17.
Alice - Eight Lady Coyote powerlifters participated in the powerlifting competition with one advancing to state. Powerlifters were Alaura Gonzalez, Madison DeLeon, Sarah Padron, Miranda Alvarado, Hannah Pena, Michelle Gallegos, Erica Anguiano, and Brenda Rios.
State qualifier was:
- Alaura Gonzalez who also place fourth.
Freer - Lady Buckaroo powerlifters were well represented by the athletes and have three young ladies advancing to State competition.
State qualifiers are:
- #1 Ranked 2A Daphnie Laymon - 220 class
- #1 Ranked 2A Sara Perez -114 class
- #2 Ranked 2A Lanna Lopez -105 class
SAN DIEGO - Fourteen Lady Vaqueros participated in the regional powerlifting meet with 11 advancing to state. Powerlifters were Taylor Ortiz, freshman, Jaylin Lozano, freshman, ReAnna Olvera, senior, Zalexis Perez, senior, Taylor Garcia, sophomore, Charlize Gonzalez, senior, Janiya Sanchez, sophomore, Jalynn Garcia, freshman, Elia Soliz, senior, Aliana Garcia, sophomore, and Claudia Alaniz, senior.
State qualifiers are:
- Elia Soliz, first place
- Taylor Garcia, second place
- Zalexis Perez, third place
- Aliana Garcia, third place
- Taylor Ortiz, fourth place
- ReAnna Olvera, fifth place
- Claudia Alaniz, fifth place
- Jaylin Lozano, seventh place
- Janiya Sanchez, eighth place
- Jalynn Garcia, 10th place
- Charlize Gonzalez, 12th place
Orange Grove - The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs Powerlifting team took 10 girls to compete at the regional meet. All of the girls had a great meet and competed well. There are four ladies who advanced and will compete at the State meet.
State qualifiers are:
- MK Lopez, regional champion
- Hannah Vanblarcum, third place deadlift record 390 pounds
- Emilee Fuhrken, fourth place, state qualifying total
- Victoria Pena, fifth place, state qualifying total