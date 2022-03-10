Coastal Bend lady powerlifters advancing to state competition

Coastal Bend athletes recently participated in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association competition in Edinburg. Athletes who advanced to the State competition will be at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on March 16 and 17.

Alice - Eight Lady Coyote powerlifters participated in the powerlifting competition with one advancing to state. Powerlifters were Alaura Gonzalez, Madison DeLeon, Sarah Padron, Miranda Alvarado, Hannah Pena, Michelle Gallegos, Erica Anguiano, and Brenda Rios.

State qualifier was:

Alaura Gonzalez who also place fourth.

Freer - Lady Buckaroo powerlifters were well represented by the athletes and have three young ladies advancing to State competition.

State qualifiers are:

#1 Ranked 2A Daphnie Laymon - 220 class

#1 Ranked 2A Sara Perez -114 class

#2 Ranked 2A Lanna Lopez -105 class

SAN DIEGO - Fourteen Lady Vaqueros participated in the regional powerlifting meet with 11 advancing to state. Powerlifters were Taylor Ortiz, freshman, Jaylin Lozano, freshman, ReAnna Olvera, senior, Zalexis Perez, senior, Taylor Garcia, sophomore, Charlize Gonzalez, senior, Janiya Sanchez, sophomore, Jalynn Garcia, freshman, Elia Soliz, senior, Aliana Garcia, sophomore, and Claudia Alaniz, senior.

State qualifiers are:

Elia Soliz, first place

Taylor Garcia, second place

Zalexis Perez, third place

Aliana Garcia, third place

Taylor Ortiz, fourth place

ReAnna Olvera, fifth place

Claudia Alaniz, fifth place

Jaylin Lozano, seventh place

Janiya Sanchez, eighth place

Jalynn Garcia, 10th place

Charlize Gonzalez, 12th place

Orange Grove - The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs Powerlifting team took 10 girls to compete at the regional meet. All of the girls had a great meet and competed well. There are four ladies who advanced and will compete at the State meet.

State qualifiers are: