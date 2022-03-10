Area schools participate in Read Across America
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
South Texas schools recently celebrated Dr. Seuss's birthday and Read Across America Day with celebrity and community readers.
Schools like Alice Independent School District, Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco ISD, San Diego ISD invited community leaders to read stories to the children.
Read Across America 2022 is a National Education Association initiative and annual event designed to promote reading for pleasure. It began as a way for kids, their guardians, and their educators to come together and boost literacy across the board for school-age children.