2022 Freer Fair - Teaching responsibility and agriculture

FREER - A variety of farm animals were insight at the Freer Fair that started Wednesday, March 9. Students from across Duval County participated in the 2022 Freer Fair as they prepared to show their projects.

Exhibitors take months to prepare their projects such as steers, goats, food, arts and crafts, and welding. The projects are judged and some are auctioned to sell. Monies that the exhibitors collect are used towards their future projects as well as their college education.

The purpose of the fair is to teach exhibitors responsibility and learning about agriculture.