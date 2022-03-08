Bridging Families - Octavian

submitted

Octavian is a sweet and loving boy looking for your help finding his forever family. He is a 13-year-old boy, who always has a smile, and enjoys being active playing outside. Some of his favorite activities are taking part in playing various sports, and like many children - video games.

Academically, Octavain does well in school and is proud of his accomplishments in the classroom. When interacting with others, his thoughtful and compassionate personality towards people around him shines through.

Ideally Octavain is seeking to be adopted by a mother and father who will be nurturing as he grows up as part of his forever family, as his caseworker says he longs for a sense of belonging and being a part of a loving family. Octavain is also fond of caring for pets, so a forever family home with pets would be great!

If you think you can be Octavian’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,

Basic Requirements