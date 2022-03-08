99 years of life and blessings for one San Diego resident

Melissa Cantu Trevino

SAN DIEGO - Emma Mireles-Amaya celebrated her 99th birthday on Friday, March 4 at La Paloma Nursing Home in San Diego.

Mireles-Amaya was surrounded by family and staff at the facility to celebrate her birthday. The afternoon was filled with fun, music, food and birthday cake.

Mireles-Amaya has always had a great love for music. There was never a celebration where you wouldn't find her on the dance floor enjoying the music. Now, she is confined to a wheeler, but you still see her dancing in her chair.

She was born to her parents, Roman and Romana Mireles on March 4, 1923 in the community of "La Peta Blanca." She grew up with five sisters and four brothers, and all though they didn't have much, they always shared a love for music. one of her brothers along with her father learned to play several different instruments. They would then gather the family and friends for fun and dancing.

Later, Mireles-Amaya moved to Benavides where she recited for many years. Soon after her move to the small town, she met her husband, Rolando Amaya. Together they moved to the nearby town of San Diego where they raised their daughter, Edna, who blessed Mireles-Amaya with four grandchildren who loved spending time with their grandmother.

Unfortunately, Mireles-Amaya lost her husband and had to learn to navigate her life without his presence. She spent her time at home loving her family into her early 90s when she need full time care.

Now, Mireles-Amaya spends her days at the nursing home with daily activities such as bingo, chalupa, arts and crafts, and her music which has always been a big part of her life.

Birthday wishes for her is that God continues to bless her with love, health and music to keep her happy as she continue her journey on this Earth.