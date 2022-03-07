SDISD band students compete at Region Solo and Ensemble Competition

submitted

Bernarda Jaime Junior High and San Diego High School students recently competed at the UIL Region Solo and Ensemble Competition at Texas A&M University - Kingsville School of Music.

BJJH had eight participants of which four students received Superior Ratings (Gold Medals) and four students received Excellent ratings. San Diego HS had a total of 11 participants of which 10 students received Superior Ratings (Gold Medals) and one student received an Excellent rating. Out of the 10 students that received gold medals, seven qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Competition to be held in Austin.

San Diego High School advanced their Woodwind Trio, Trombone Trio, and a Percussion Soloist to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest.

BJJH Participants:

Kimora Adair

Mario Barrera (Gold Medalist)

Ariana Casas (Gold Medalist)

Mateo Escalante (Gold Medalist)

TJ Gomez

Andres Gonzalez

Jose Peña

Kristofer Ruiz (Gold Medalist)

San Diego HS Participants: