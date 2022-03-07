"Say Yes to the Prom Dress" is held for second year. Here's how to take advantage.

ORANGE GROVE - For the second year in a row, Orange Grove women, Jennifer Eulenfield and Jennifer Bridges, are holding the "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" event.

The event has about 350 prom dresses in stock at The Rusty Cactus Boutique, located at 107 South Eugene, in Orange Grove. Young ladies have a range of dresses that they can choose from for that special formal and high school milestone known as Prom.

Prom is a formal high school party that juniors and seniors attend. It is a tradition that many students participate in as their high school years began to wrap up. It's a night of music, dancing and photos as they hang out with friends making memories.

Memories that will last a lifetime. That special dress for a young lady can be hard to find and can be very expensive.

There are dresses, sizes 0 to 22W, in different styles, lengths and colors. Young ladies who go in to find a dress can even try them on before they leave.

The ladies had many young ladies from around the South Texas area looking for a dress.

Anyone who would like to take advantage of the event is urged to make an appointment. For more information or appointments call Eulenfield at 361-944-6966 or Bridges at 361-215-6892.