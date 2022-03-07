Premont officers make several arrests last week

PREMONT - Premont police arrested several individuals last week on varies charges. Officers in Premont continue to serve and protect the small community.

Assault

On Friday, March 4, around 1:24 a.m. Officer Wilfredo Cantu arrested Desiree Garcia Saenz and Pedro Saenz. Police were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of SW 8th Street. From the investigation, police determined the couple had assaulted each other. Both were arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member. Both were booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

Cocaine discovered during traffic stop

Officer Jesus Garza II conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, March 3, around 11:16 p.m. The officer made contact with 51-year-old Juan Esteban Garcia who was driving a red Ford F-150 on the 400 block of SE 1st Street. Officer Garza was advised by dispatch that Garza had an active warrant for motion to revoke community supervision for driving while intoxicated third or more. Garcia was placed under arrest. The officer patted Garcia down for officer safety when he discovered a baggie of cocaine inside Garcia's ball cap. Garcia was booked into the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and served with the warrant.

Warrants served

Leopoldo Daniel Mendietta, 24, was located at a residence on the 200 block of East Main Street on Thursday, March 3 around 8:03 p.m. Officers Wilfredo Cantu and Jesus Garza II served Mendietta with two motion to revoke community supervision warrants. The warrants were for theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Mendietta was transported to the JWC jail.

Man hides from officers

Premont police with the assistant from the JWC Sheriff's deputies served warrants on 54-year-old Ramiro Tamez Jr. On Thursday, March 3 around 5:45 p.m. officers attempted to serve Tamez with two arrest warrants. Tamez attempted to hide from office but was later arrested at a residence on the 200 block of NE Clay Street. Tamez was located in the residence hiding in the restroom. The warrants were for theft and criminal attempt – robbery. Tamez was transported to the JWC jail.

Note: Source of reports are from Premont Police Chief Richard Nava II.