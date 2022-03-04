Hinojosa named Daisy Award winner at Alice hospital

Recently, Veronica Hinojosa was named as the newest Daisy Award winner. She is a registered nurse at the acute MedSurg unit at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Alice and has a way with wounds, according to the hospital.

In Hinojosa's nomination, one of her fellow nurses praises her care for a particularly challenging wound. Because of Hinojosa's special touch, the patient's wound healed "beautifully" and other medical interventions were avoided.

The Daisy Award For Extraordinary Nurses is an international recognition program for nurses. It was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to honor the super-human work that nurses perform for patients and patients’ families each day. More than 4,300 healthcare facilities and nursing schools across all 50 states and an additional 27 countries honor nurses with The Daisy Award.