Mother arrested on child abandonment charges

Three children were removed from their mother's custody Wednesday. The mother, Angelica Alaniz, was arrested following an investigation in connection with the children's abandonment.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez, 45-year-old Alaniz has three children who attend an area school, but refused to pick up the youngest child from school.

School officials called Alaniz to pick up her 4-year-old child. However, she told them she wouldn't be picking him up and that school officials could leave the child at an area church where her other two children were attending religion classes.

Martinez said Alaniz lives in an Alice motel and told the school that if she did pick up the child she would be walking.

The school reached out to Martinez who, with local police assistance, decided to take the child at home. Martinez was later called when Alaniz refused to pick up her other children, 8 and 6, from church.

Upon requesting a welfare check with Alice Police Department, Martinez learned that Alaniz had left the child with a neighbor. After an investigation into the welfare of the children, law enforcement officers called Child Protective Services and proceeded to arrest Alaniz.

In the course of Alaniz's arrest, she resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer, Martinez said.

Alaniz was booked into the Jim Wells County. She was charged with three counts of child abandonment, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. She was also charged with an Alice PD warrant.

Alaniz received a total bond of $27,500 and remains in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I'm very disappointed in the Ben Bolt's Justice of the Peace's decision to give (Alaniz) very low bonds on the child abandonment charges. $7,000 per charge is too low. He had no compassion on the kids in this situation," Martinez said. "I'm also concerned on the low bond for the assault on a public servant. $3,000 is too low (and) it's sending the wrong message. Glad to hear he's retiring. This is why law enforcement is in the crisis of disrespect because of decisions like (this)."