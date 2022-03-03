Duval and Jim Wells County March 1 Primary Election unofficial numbers

Voters in Duval and Jim Wells Counties waited for results in the March 1 Primary Election. The unofficial numbers came in determining who would have a place on the November 2022 General Election.

In Duval County, there are three races that may face a run-off election in May, according to the Duval County Elections Administrator's Office. The races for run-off will not be officially named until all mail-in ballots are in. The races include County Judge, County Commissioner Precinct 2 and County Commissioner Precinct 4.

Duval County

County Judge - possible run-off

Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu - total 921 votes (37.78 percent)

Democrat - Albert T. Martinez - total 818 votes (33.55 percent)

Democrat - Chris Waller - total 699 votes (28.67 percent)

Republican - Ruben A. Martinez - total 147 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk - Vela will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela (Incumbent) - total 1,584 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk - Lichtenberger will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza (Incumbent) - total 647 votes (27.31 percent)

Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger - total 1,347 votes (56.86 percent)

Democrat - Roel R. Perez - total 375 votes (15.83 percent)

County Treasurer - Lazo will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Sylvia Lazo (Incumbent) - total 1,648 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2 - possible run-off

Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz - total 285 votes (37.85 percent)

Democrat - Eloy V. Perez - total 209 votes (27.76 percent)

Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera - 259 votes (34.40 percent)

County Commissioner Precinct 4 - possible run-off

Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz - total 184 votes (25.10 percent)

Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr. - total 107 votes (14.60 percent)

Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr. - total 183 votes (24.97 percent)

Democrat - Marty Perez - total 259 votes (35.33 percent)

Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr. - total 65 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 - Martinez will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent) - total 411 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2 - Chapa-Canales will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent) - total 502 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 - Estraca will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent) - total 259 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 - Moncada will run against Spillers in the November General Election.

Democrat - Linda Garza-Moncada (Incumbent) - total 464 votes (65.26 percent)

Democrat - Reymundo "Mundo" Reyes Jr. - total 247 votes (34.74 percent)

Republican - John Spillers - total 68 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Edna Vela Cantu - total 1,429 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman

Mary Wilson - total 151 votes (100 percent)

Jim Wells County

County Judge - Friedeck and Trevino will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Amanda Sue Friedeck - total votes - 1,332 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Incumbent) - total votes - 2,038 votes (45.46 percent)

Democrat - Pedro "Pete" Trevino - total votes - 2,445 votes (54.54 percent)

County Court-at-law Judge - Garcia will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Michael Ventura Garcia (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,097 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 - Villarreal and De Leon will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Hector L. Villarreal - total votes - 495 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Richard De Leon (Incumbent) - total votes - 1,666 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 - Schmidt will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Matthew John Schmidt - total votes - 215 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 - Johnson will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Anna M. Recio - total votes - 301 votes (33.67 percent)

Democrat - Maria R. Rosie Vera - total votes - 26 votes (2.91 percent)

Democrat - Sylvia Johnson (Incumbent) - total votes - 567 votes (63.42 percent )

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 - Chapa and Mendoza will be in the November General Election.

Republican - McKenzie Brooke "Kenzie" Chapa - total votes - 428 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Margo G. Mendoza - total votes - 246 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 - Cadena and Garza will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Noe "Chato" Cadena - total votes - 723 votes (64.21 percent)

Democrat - Michael Gonzalez - total votes - 403 votes (35.79 percent)

Republican - Mauricio Rene Garza II - total votes - 111 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk - Perez and Matthews will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Juvencio (J.C.) C. Perez (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,268 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Bianca Matthews - total votes - 1,281 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk - Guerrero will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - R. David Guerrero(Incumbent) - total votes - 2,605 votes (60.47 percent)

Democrat - David L. Gonzalez - total votes - 1,703 votes (39.53 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2 - Garcia and Crisp will be in the November General Election ballot.

Democrat - Ventura Garcia(Incumbent) - total votes - 790 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Pete H. Crisp - total votes - 350 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 4 - Gonzalez will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzalez(Incumbent) - total votes - 1,522 votes (74.94 percent)

Democrat - Francisco Frank Moreno Jr. - total votes - 509 votes (25.06 percent)

County Treasurer - Dominguez and Rubio will be in the November General Election ballot.

Democrat - Marcos A. Mark Dominguez (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,285 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Ricardo Ric Rubio - total votes - 1,277 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Cynthia Ordonez Rios - total votes 3,096 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman

Charlie Ragland - total votes - 1,300 votes (100 percent)

Note: These are the unofficial numbers for Duval and Jim Wells Counties. Numbers remain unofficial until they are canvassed by the county. During canvassing, all races will be reviewed to determine which, if any, races will be on the May run-off election.