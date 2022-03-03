Former Alice ISD employee arrested; accused of having relationship with student

A former Alice Independent School District paraprofessional was arrested Wednesday afternoon after accusations made that stated she was having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia.

School officials were notified of the relationship between 23-year-old Veronika Ochoa and a student. The district reported the allegation to the Alice PD who prompted an immediate investigation into the accusation.

During the course of the investigation, Ochoa, who is not a certificated teacher in the State of Texas, resigned from the district when approached with the allegations, Sgt. Juan Martinez said.

Investigators were able to obtain social media and phone messages from the 18-year-old victim and Ochoa, Martinez said.

Ochoa and the student were questioned. They confessed to having a sexual relationship, Martinez said.

Chief Garcia said that even through the student is an adult in the State of Texas, it is illegal for an educator to have a relationship with a student, regardless of age.

"We were made aware that a former employee was arrested. Although we cannot comment on personnel concerns or investigations regarding current or former employees, we hold our personnel to high standards and are committed to investigating any allegations that violate our Educators’ Code of Ethics and policies," said Dr. Carl Scarbrough, Alice ISD superintendent. "Alice ISD follows any requirements for reporting policy violations regarding personnel matters."

Ochoa was booked into the Jim Wells County jail and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Ochoa was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.