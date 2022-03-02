Total unofficial numbers for March 1 Primary Election for Duval County

These are the unofficial total numbers for Duval County March 1 Primary Election. These totals include absentee, early and Election Day numbers. Numbers are unofficial until canvassed by the county.

Runoffs maybe possible for a few races, but will have a better understanding of those results tomorrow, according to the Duval County Elections Administration Office.

Duval County

County Judge - possible runoff

Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu - total 921 votes (37.78 percent)

Democrat - Albert T. Martinez - total 818 votes (33.55 percent)

Democrat - Chris Waller - total 699 votes (28.67 percent)

Republican - Ruben A. Martinez - total 147 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk

Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela (Incumbent) - total 1,584 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk

Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza (Incumbent) - total 647 votes (27.31 percent)

Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger - total 1,347 votes (56.86 percent)

Democrat - Roel R. Perez - total 375 votes (15.83 percent)

County Treasurer

Democrat - Sylvia Lazo (Incumbent) - total 1,648 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2 - possible runoff

Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz - total 285 votes (37.85 percent)

Democrat - Eloy V. Perez - total 209 votes (27.76 percent)

Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera - 259 votes (34.40 percent)

County Commissioner Precinct 4 - possible runoff

Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz - total 184 votes (25.10 percent)

Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr. - total 107 votes (14.60 percent)

Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr. - total 183 votes (24.97 percent)

Democrat - Marty Perez - total 259 votes (35.33 percent)

Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr. - total 65 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent) - total 411 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2

Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent) - total 502 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent) - total 259 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Linda Garza-Moncada (Incumbent) - total 464 votes (65.26 percent)

Democrat - Reymundo "Mundo" Reyes Jr. - total 247 votes (34.74 percent)

Republican - John Spillers - total 68 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Edna Vela Cantu - total 1,429 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman