Paramedic retires after lengthy career

After a 40-plus-year plus career in the Emergency Medical Services, Roberto Garcia retired earlier this month. Garcia started his career at a young age, learning and forming relationships with first responders.

"I started when my grandmother passed away. I saw my grandfather and my grandmother being wheeled out by EMS when they passed. My grandfather first, then a year later my grandmother," Garcia said. "One of the guys invited me to the station and I enjoyed it. Then when I was attending middle school a friend of mine said his dad owned an ambulance service and I was invited to go over. That became my home, I never left. I was there all the time."

"I was 12 and now I'm 60. I learned off of them. It's funny cause I even took my state driver's license exam in an ambulance; that was when I worked with Roberson Ambulance Services," Garcia said.

Garcia said things were different "back in the day." He was certified through standard first aid through the American Red Cross.

"That's where I was taught more. I learned how to properly administer CPR, bandage, splint and more. I was about 13 0r 14 when I got my standard first aid certification," he said.

There's no such thing as a slow day as EMS.

"You don't quite know what calls you'll be going to. I've worked in different EMS services in Texas and every call we responded to was different even in some communities. You just never knew and you always had to be ready," Garcia said. "It's been an adventure with patients and my co-workers. Of course some transports were harder than others especially those with kids."

Garcia learned to deal with tough scenarios he came across. Though he is no longer an active EMS, he'll continue to be certificated.

"After so many years, when I hear an ambulance I'm thinking of what I'd be doing if I was in there. I wait for calls, but my wife reminds me that I'm no longer a part of that life and that I'll no longer get any call outs," Garcia said. "Kind of bittersweet."

Garcia hasn't stopped working. He is now a funeral assistant at an area funeral home. Assisting his "patients" in another way. Making sure that they are ready for their last ride before they are laid to rest.

Along with funeral assistance, Garcia is taking time to spend with his wife, Sylvia, of 42 years in April, his three children and 10 grandchildren.