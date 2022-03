submitted

Dr. Roel Garza was awarded The Patriotic Award by Casey Johnson on Tuesday, March 1. The award is given to supervisors and bosses that support the active member or the member’s family in a wide range of measures such as flexible schedules, time off, and caring for the families.

Johnson is the wife of Alina, an Alice Dental Associates employee. Johnson is actively serving the US military and is scheduled to leave on deployment March 6th.