FECA to meet in April for agricultural communities

FALFURRIAS — Deep in the heart of the once flourishing agricultural communities of South Texas, several like-minded individuals partnered together to bring to fruition their dream of returning the area to its former glory days of agricultural success.

After two years of challenges, the Farmers Exchange Cooperative Association (FECA) has become a reality and with it the goal of returning prosperity to the Copita Plains and surrounding areas.

Following the expertise of more than 200 years of farming knowledge, the newly created association and its members have the stated goal of diversifying and advancing farming and agricultural practices by introducing new crops to the area, while providing new and established farmers with the knowledge and facilities to plant, maintain, harvest and market these crops.

The area is no stranger to agriculture, having been the center of a thriving citrus industry prior to the 1950s, as well as a hub for watermelon farms during the 70s and 80s. FECA is confident that with modern agricultural advancements and hard work, the area and its farmers can bring positive opportunities with newer varieties of plants that would have been impossible in years past.

As advances in agricultural science have developed more cold tolerant and disease tolerant citrus and other crop species, the fields of opportunity have been plowed and cultivated and now need only to be sown.

Meetings have been scheduled seeking to gather experts in the fields of citrus, soils, aquifer and irrigation, fuels, labor, finance and other disciplines needed to prepare information for the general public. The first meeting will be held on April 7, 2022, with additional information made publicly available in the coming weeks.