March 1 Primary Election Unofficial Numbers Results - total numbers

The following numbers are the total numbers including absentee, early and Election Day voting.

Candidates will be on the November General Election ballot. These are unofficial results until canvassed. These are only 25 out of 26 polling places.

Jim Wells County

County Judge - Friedeck and Trevino will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Amanda Sue Friedeck - total votes - 1,332 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Incumbent) - total votes - 2,038 votes (45.46 percent)

Democrat - Pedro "Pete" Trevino - total votes - 2,445 votes (54.54 percent)

County Court-at-law Judge - Garcia will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Michael Ventura Garcia (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,097 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 - Villarreal and De Leon will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Hector L. Villarreal - total votes - 495 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Richard De Leon (Incumbent) - total votes - 1,666 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 - Schmidt will be in the November General Election.

Republican - Matthew John Schmidt - total votes - 215 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 - Johnson will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Anna M. Recio - total votes - 301 votes (33.67 percent)

Democrat - Maria R. Rosie Vera - total votes - 26 votes (2.91 percent)

Democrat - Sylvia Johnson (Incumbent) - total votes - 567 votes (63.42 percent )

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 - Chapa and Mendoza will be in the November General Election.

Republican - McKenzie Brooke "Kenzie" Chapa - total votes - 428 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Margo G. Mendoza - total votes - 246 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 - Cadena and Garza will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Noe "Chato" Cadena - total votes - 723 votes (64.21 percent)

Democrat - Michael Gonzalez - total votes - 403 votes (35.79 percent)

Republican - Mauricio Rene Garza II - total votes - 111 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk - Perez and Matthews will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Juvencio (J.C.) C. Perez (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,268 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Bianca Matthews - total votes - 1,281 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk - Guerrero will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - R. David Guerrero(Incumbent) - total votes - 2,605 votes (60.47 percent)

Democrat - David L. Gonzalez - total votes - 1,703 votes (39.53 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2 - Garcia and Crisp will be in the November General Election ballot.

Democrat - Ventura Garcia(Incumbent) - total votes - 790 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Pete H. Crisp - total votes - 350 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 4 - Gonzalez will be in the November General Election.

Democrat - Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzalez(Incumbent) - total votes - 1,522 votes (74.94 percent)

Democrat - Francisco Frank Moreno Jr. - total votes - 509 votes (25.06 percent)

County Treasurer - Dominguez and Rubio will be in the November General Election ballot.

Democrat - Marcos A. Mark Dominguez (Incumbent) - total votes - 3,285 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Ricardo Ric Rubio - total votes - 1,277 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Cynthia Ordonez Rios - total votes 3,096 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman