Jim Wells County March 1 Primary Election Results - Early Voting Numbers

The polls have closed and now residents of Jim Wells County await for results.

Here are the unofficial early voting results for Jim Wells County.

Jim Wells County

County Judge

Republican - Amanda Sue Friedeck - 633 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Incumbent) - 1,142 votes (45.26 percent)

Democrat - Pedro "Pete" Trevino - 1,381 votes (54.74 percent)

County Court-at-law Judge

Democrat - Michael Ventura Garcia (Incumbent) - 1,663 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican - Hector L. Villarreal - 232 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Richard De Leon (Incumbent) - 880 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican - Matthew John Schmidt - 93 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Anna M. Recio - 182 votes (34.87 percent)

Democrat - Maria R. Rosie Vera - 16 votes (3.07 percent)

Democrat - Sylvia Johnson (Incumbent) - 324 votes (62.07 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican - McKenzie Brooke "Kenzie" Chapa - 211 votes (100 percent)

Democrat - Margo G. Mendoza - 128 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6

Democrat - Noe "Chato" Cadena - 442 votes (65.68 percent)

Democrat - Michael Gonzalez - 231 votes (34.32 percent)

Republican - Mauricio Rene Garza II - 56 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk

Democrat - Juvencio (J.C.) C. Perez (Incumbent) - 1,774 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Bianca Matthews - 609 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk

Democrat - R. David Guerrero (Incumbent) - 1,488 votes (61.29 percent)

Democrat - David L. Gonzalez - 940 votes (38.71 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Ventura Garcia(Incumbent) - 432 votes (100 percent)

Republican - Pete H. Crisp - 179 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzalez(Incumbent) - 901 votes (74.65 percent)

Democrat - Francisco Frank Moreno Jr. - 306 votes (25.35 percent)

County Treasurer

Democrat - Marcos A. Mark Dominguez (Incumbent) - 1,799 votes (100)

Republican - Ricardo Ric Rubio - 610 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Cynthia Ordonez Rios (Incumbent) - 1,681 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman