Duval County Fair pushes through winter weather with success

SAN DIEGO - Duval County exhibitors braved three cold, wintery days and nights as they participated in the 75th annual Duval County Fair over the weekend.

San Diego Rotarians hosted the milestone event as exhibitors showcased their projects. Projects ranged from steers, pigs, welding projects, art and food projects.

The fair has been a staple of the community and held at the Rotary Pavilion.

Auction records for the grand champion steer and grand champion kiddie calf were made Saturday night. All money raised by the exhibitors are generally used for college education or to prepare for the following year's fair project.

A highlight of the fair was watching Saleen Salinas from Concepcion. Salinas entered the ring, despite her disabilities, with her breeding bull. Salinas, with assistance, walked her bull around the arena and prepared him for judging by Roy Flora and his daughter, Lesleigh Bagley.

Flora said he was impressed with Salinas and her participation in the fair.

Salinas won grand champion with her breeding bull, but also took the showmanship award.

During closing ceremonies, San Diego Rotarians honored TRI-Co Oilfield Services, Marcos J. Perez, and Pegasus Construction and Services, LLC, Jacob Cantu, Arnold Cantu and Ruben Munoz, for there continued support to the Duval County Fair and its exhibitors throughout the years.

