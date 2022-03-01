Duval County Absentee and Early Voting numbers for March 1 Primary Election
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Unofficial results for Duval County for absentee and early voting only.
Duval County
County Judge
- Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu - 671 votes (39.99 percent)
- Democrat - Albert T. Martinez - 534 votes (31.82 percent)
- Democrat - Chris Waller - 473 votes (28.19 percent)
- Republican - Ruben A. Martinez - 62 votes (100 percent)
District Clerk
- Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela (Incumbent) - 1,077 votes (100 percent)
County Clerk
- Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza (Incumbent) - 453 votes (27.71 percent)
- Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger - 929 votes (56.82 percent)
- Democrat - Roel R. Perez - 253 votes (15.47 percent)
County Treasurer
- Democrat - Sylvia Lazo (Incumbent) - 1,140 votes (100 percent)
Commissioner Precinct 2
- Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz - 190 votes (38.38 percent)
- Democrat - Eloy V. Perez - 137 votes (27.68 percent)
- Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera - 168 votes (33.94 percent)
County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz - 131 votes (28.05 percent)
- Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr. - 68 votes (14.56 percent
- Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr. - 111 votes (23.77 percent)
- Democrat - Marty Perez - 157 votes (33.62 percent)
- Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr. - 21 votes (100 percent)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
- Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent) - 264 votes (100 percent)
Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2
- Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent) - 326 votes (100 percent)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent) - 247 votes (100 percent)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
- Democrat - Linda Garza-Moncada (Incumbent) - 298 votes (65.07 percent)
- Democrat - Reymundo "Mundo" Reyes Jr. - 160 votes (34.93 percent)
- Republican - John Spillers - 21 votes (100 percent)
Democratic Party Chairman
- Edna Vela Cantu - 989 votes (100 percent)
Republican Party Chairman
- Mary Wilson - 63 votes (100 percent)