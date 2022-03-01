Duval County Absentee and Early Voting numbers for March 1 Primary Election

Unofficial results for Duval County for absentee and early voting only.

Duval County

County Judge

Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu - 671 votes (39.99 percent)

Democrat - Albert T. Martinez - 534 votes (31.82 percent)

Democrat - Chris Waller - 473 votes (28.19 percent)

Republican - Ruben A. Martinez - 62 votes (100 percent)

District Clerk

Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela (Incumbent) - 1,077 votes (100 percent)

County Clerk

Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza (Incumbent) - 453 votes (27.71 percent)

Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger - 929 votes (56.82 percent)

Democrat - Roel R. Perez - 253 votes (15.47 percent)

County Treasurer

Democrat - Sylvia Lazo (Incumbent) - 1,140 votes (100 percent)

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz - 190 votes (38.38 percent)

Democrat - Eloy V. Perez - 137 votes (27.68 percent)

Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera - 168 votes (33.94 percent)

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz - 131 votes (28.05 percent)

Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr. - 68 votes (14.56 percent

Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr. - 111 votes (23.77 percent)

Democrat - Marty Perez - 157 votes (33.62 percent)

Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr. - 21 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent) - 264 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2

Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent) - 326 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent) - 247 votes (100 percent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Linda Garza-Moncada (Incumbent) - 298 votes (65.07 percent)

Democrat - Reymundo "Mundo" Reyes Jr. - 160 votes (34.93 percent)

Republican - John Spillers - 21 votes (100 percent)

Democratic Party Chairman

Edna Vela Cantu - 989 votes (100 percent)

Republican Party Chairman